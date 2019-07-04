GEBEL, Sharon I.

GEBEL - Sharon I. 66, of Batavia, NY, July 3, 2019. Daughter of the late Ken and Ceil (Bartz) Gebel; survived by loving friend and companion Bob Musshafen; sister to Rosie (Ed) Holley, Tom (Jane) Gebel, Bonnie (Joe) Riggi, Tim (Jeanne) Gebel, Becky (Dan) Horning; niece of Mary Agnes McCormick and Marian LeFort; also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Calling hours at Comfort Funeral Home, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales, July 5, 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial July 12, 10 AM at Annunciation Church, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Warsaw Fire Dept. Condolences and directions at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com