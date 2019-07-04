Former Erie County parks commissioner returns to retake the job

Troy P. Schinzel, Erie County's commissioner of parks, recreation and forestry from 2012 to 2015, has been reappointed by Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz to the post that became vacant when Parks Commissioner Daniel J. Rizzo retired at the end of June.

Schinzel left Erie County to accept a position with the Dallas Parks and Recreational Department. Poloncarz touted Schinzel's experience in parks, including 10 years in the Monmouth County, N.J., park system and his three years in Dallas, where he most recently served as an interim manager.

"Troy was an outstanding commissioner, who left the parks position to accompany his wife as she went to work in Dallas," said Poloncarz in a statement. "Realizing the grass isn’t always greener elsewhere, they wished to come back to Erie County, and now we are happy to have him back."

Schinzel's appointment is subject to County Legislature confirmation. He would earn a salary based on an hourly rate of $47.58.