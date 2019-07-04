Firefighters rescue person trapped in Batavia house fire

Batavia firefighters rescued one person from a house fire early Thursday and another person escaped by jumping from a second-floor window, according to the Batavia Fire Department.

Firefighters received reports of persons trapped inside the home at 13 Hutchins St. just before 3 a.m., the department said in a news release.

Firefighters arrived three minutes after receiving the report, the department said, and used a ladder to save a person trapped on the second floor. The other person had already jumped from the window.

Both individuals were taken to area hospitals. The fire department said their conditions were not known as of Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.