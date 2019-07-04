FABIAN, Susan D. (Bertrando)

July 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Fabian; dearest mother of Gary (Susan), Richard (Susan), and Frank (Nancy) Fabian; loving grandmother of Gary Jr., Collin, Lauren, Jesse, Owen, Tracy, Brett, and the late Jeff; great-grandmother of Jackson, Eli, and Luke; sister of Linda Brunatti and the late Fred Bertrando; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Friday 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where Prayers will be said Saturday morning at 9:45, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Queen of Heaven Church at 10:15. Friends invited. Your condolences may be shared online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com