ERRINGTON, William W.

ERRINGTON - William W. Age 93, of East Eden, July 3, 2019. Devoted husband of Marion (nee Gier); loving father of Ron Errington, Edith (Gus) Parkhurst, William Errington Jr., Pauline (Gary) Masters, Daniel Errington and Brenda (Robert) Dillon; grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. He was the last of 9 siblings. A Mass will be held Monday at 10 AM in St. Mary's Church, 8175 E. Eden Road, Eden. Words of sympathy may be made on www.LaingFuneralHome.com