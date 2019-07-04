Discarded cigarette sparks small fire at Niagara Falls fireworks stand

A man who came to a Niagara Falls fireworks stand while smoking a cigarette started a small fire when he discarded his cigarette near a portable toilet, according to a police report.

An employee of Keystone Fireworks outside Marco's Pizza, 8529 Niagara Falls Blvd., told police the man walked up at about 6 p.m. Wednesday and was told he could not smoke near the fireworks.

The customer flicked his cigarette towards a portable toilet and several minutes later the employee saw smoke and flames coming from some boxes in that area, according to the report.

The worker called firefighters, who extinguished the fire. She told police she does not believe the man intended to start the fire.

The portable toilet sustained an unspecified amount of damage.