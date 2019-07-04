DICKENSON, James W.

DICKENSON - James W. Of Middleport, went home on July 1, 2019 to be with his Lord and Savior. Beloved husband of Mary Elizabeth "Beth" (nee Kane) Dickenson; devoted father of Troy Alan Dickenson and Ron Altamura; cherished grandfather of Olivia and Max; loving son of Elizabeth (nee Lanighan) Dickenson and the late James Dickenson; dear brother of Karen (Alex) Robb, Anne (Jeff) Koniski, Donna (Gene) Simiele, and Mark (Elnora) Dickenson; fond brother-in-law of Walter (Dale) Kane, Susan (Salvatore) Esposito, Joseph (Alayne) Kane, Patrick (Ja'Nene) Kane, and Lisa Kane (Nik Capitumino). Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 12 - 2 PM for a gathering in James' memory. A Funeral Service will be held at The Chapel at Lockport, 25 Walnut St., Lockport, on Monday at 2 PM. Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com