BURKE, Jason A.

BURKE - Jason A. On July 1, 2019 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved son of the late Michael and Sharon (nee Brand); loving brother of Michael (Renee) and Michele (Louis) Monte; dear father of Catey; cherished uncle of Ryan, Logan, Zachary, Tyler, Jacob, Nathan, Nicholas, Bryan, Samantha and Andrew. Friends will be received Saturday, July 6th, from 3-5 PM. Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where a Funeral Service will be held immediately following. Online condolences shared at www.LAKESIDEFUNERALHOME.com