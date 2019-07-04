BUDC pushes forward with work on Northland Corridor

Work continues on the Northland Corridor project on Buffalo's East Side, as the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. approved contracts to buy more classroom and lab furniture for the electrical lab at the Workforce Training Center and hired Apollo Demolition to begin select demolition and abatement work on another building.

BUDC authorized the purchase of $44,730 in added equipment from Prentice Office Environments for Alfred State College's electrical training program, which is expanding into additional space at 683 Northland Ave. for the second, or "senior," year of students in the fall. That's on top of the previous purchase of $504,577 in furniture and equipment from Prentice. Funding will come from the state, and the space is slated to be ready by the second week of August.

So far, BUDC and the training center have spent $4.256 million on training equipment, out of a $6 million grant. Faculty from the training center, Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance and Alfred State are evaluating what else may be needed, including welding and machine tools, senior motor controls, power systems and other items.

Additionally, Apollo was selected from four bidders for the initial work at 541 East Delavan, where Project Rainfall will be located. That project is overseen by 34 Group as the construction manager, while Watts Architecture & Engineering was named to handle construction administration, inspection and monitoring for the $2.5 million first phase at the 45,000-square-foot building, at a cost of $87,590.

Finally, the board backed additional work at 612 Northland, to prepare it to house the Albright-Knox Art Gallery's East Side venture. That includes $86,711 in additional electrical work, to upgrade the lighting, wiring, and HVAC, as well as $60,000 for a new sprinkler system and $293,772 for exterior site improvements.