Share this article

print logo

Boater charged with operating while intoxicated after crash with docked vessel

Independence Day crash occurred at the docks at the Chautauqua Institute. (Buffalo News file photo)
|Published |Updated

A Washington, D.C. man visiting the region was charged Thursday with boating while intoxicated after a collision on the edge of Chautauqua Lake.

Chautauqua County sheriff’s navigation patrol deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. to the Sports Club Dock at the Chautauqua Institute and learned that Matthew G. Lockwood, 42, was operating a vessel southbound through the docks when he struck a docked vessel, Deputy Michael Bergey reported

Lockwood failed a field sobriety test and registered 0.19 percent blood-alcohol content – more than twice the legal limit – on a chemical test a short time later. He was charged with BWI and piloting an unregistered vessel, Bergey reported.

Story topics: /

Scott Scanlon – Scott Scanlon, an award-winning reporter, is editor of WNY Refresh, which focuses on health, fitness, nutrition and family matters. A Western New York native, he is a graduate of the University at Buffalo and received his master's in history from Binghamton University.

There are no comments - be the first to comment