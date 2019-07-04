Boater charged with operating while intoxicated after crash with docked vessel

A Washington, D.C. man visiting the region was charged Thursday with boating while intoxicated after a collision on the edge of Chautauqua Lake.

Chautauqua County sheriff’s navigation patrol deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. to the Sports Club Dock at the Chautauqua Institute and learned that Matthew G. Lockwood, 42, was operating a vessel southbound through the docks when he struck a docked vessel, Deputy Michael Bergey reported

Lockwood failed a field sobriety test and registered 0.19 percent blood-alcohol content – more than twice the legal limit – on a chemical test a short time later. He was charged with BWI and piloting an unregistered vessel, Bergey reported.