[BN] Blitz newsletter: Should we be worried about the Bills' linebacker depth?

Happy Fourth of July, everyone. Today marks three weeks until the first practice of the Bills' abbreviated training camp.

In a series previewing each position group ahead of camp, Vic Carucci's latest installment looked at the linebackers, where the starters appear solid but depth could be a concern.

Matt Milano, Tremaine Edmunds and Lorenzo Alexander are set as the Bills' starting linebackers. However, "After the starting three, there are more questions than answers with the rest of the linebackers on the roster," Carucci wrote.

Deon Lacey, Julian Stanford and Corey Thompson are returning at the position while Maurice Alexander (Seahawks), Vosean Joseph (draft, fifth round), Tyrel Dodson (undrafted), Juwan Foggie (undrafted) are newcomers.

If the Bills can get 16 games from each of their starting linebackers, this unit will be extremely solid. But that is unlikely in the NFL, where the injury rate approaches 100%. Over the past two seasons, only 12 linebackers in the entire league have started every game (according ProFootballReference data), and only 42 have appeared in all 32 regular-season games. That list includes players like Lacey, who played 23 snaps on defense in the past two seasons but appeared in every game on special teams.

It was a mild surprise that this unit wasn't a bigger priority in the draft, with Joseph being the lone selection at the position in the fifth round. Pro Football Focus liked him, ranking Joseph 100th on their big board and sixth among linebackers, but offered this assessment: "Joseph’s high-end plays make you think he can be an elite linebacker in the NFL, but his consistency leaves a lot to be desired at this point."

Stanford played 89 snaps on defense last year and could grow into a key backup. Maurice Alexander is a converted safety who last started a game in 2017 with the Rams and was known more for his work covering punts. Thompson was an undrafted free agent who started in Week 16 last year.

As a whole, the backups leave a lot to be desired, but if there's any silver lining, it's that the expanded use of the slot cornerback means the Bills won't need three linebackers on the field nearly as often as they would've ten years ago.

Bills' Matt Milano primed to "open up some eyes on a national scale": Milano was having a strong season before suffering a fractured fibula last December. Building upon last season could get Milano in contention for his first Pro Bowl. “The best part about Milano’s game is how quickly he recognizes plays,” Eric Wood said. “He penetrates the line of scrimmage from the linebacker position so fast, because he recognizes formations. He’s extremely smart, he’s extremely well-prepared, and then he’s athletic. He flies around the field and he’s explosive. And guys like that, they’re tough to block because they recognize things so fast. He reminds me a little bit of a Luke Kuechly type, where he’s so good with his pre-snap reads, and then you add some athleticism, and those guys are tough to handle.”

