BAKER, Dolores J. (Lorenz)

Of Boston, NY, July 1, 2019. Devoted wife of the late John E.; loving mother of Jean (Terence) O'Brien, Dora (Michael) Bowen and late John Baker, Jr. (father of two); caring grandmother of Erin, Brendan, Carrie, Dawn and Jessica; great-grandmother of Christopher and Jacob. Family and friends are invited to call from 10-1 on Saturday at the Laing Funeral Home, Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY, followed by a Funeral Service at 1 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to American Diabetes Association. Words of sympathy may be left at www.LaingFuneralHome.com