At Rt. 16 Chicken Shack, place for music and drumsticks

Once upon a time I wouldn’t have considered writing a review of a restaurant that mostly exists as a takeout business. These days, I’m trying to include more restaurants that make up a larger part of families’ weekly diets. To me, they’re worth highlighting if they’re doing remarkable work. This week I’m here to detail what makes Rt. 16 Chicken Shack stand out.

It does have tables, including a few on a second-floor balcony with a lovely view of Cazenovia Creek curling through the countryside. Inside is a restaurant line built for speed, capable of getting your dinner packed and handed over fast enough that the kids you left in the idling minivan won’t even look up from their phones to complain.

Step up to the cashier, pick your chicken package and spice level, sort through the side dish options, pay up and you’ve got the goods, practically before you can say biscuits and gravy.

The restaurant was brainstormed by Tom and Donna Pease, who have run an excellent little restaurant down the street called the Blue Lantern Lounge since 2006. The first floor holds an open kitchen and serving line. The second is open seating, with a bar that hosts live music many weekend nights.

Told that we intended to take in the view from the second-story porch, our cashier offered to find us with our food, so we could take our drinks and go upstairs to relax. I can understand that might not happen at full volume, but it was a welcoming touch.

Alcoholic drinks are limited to beer and wine, with about 10 wines from California and Italy, served in cans. There’s about 25 beers in cans, mostly craft, and six taps, with local craft options, including a What the Cluck lager brewed by 42 North to complement the fried chicken.

Chances are that’s why you’re here: the chicken.

It’s pretty darn good, well-seasoned and succulent. It’s crispy where it needs to be, but not crunchy. (If you prefer chicken heavily breaded so that it makes an audible crunch when you bite, I’d stick with the extra-crispy offerings elsewhere.) That’s a style note more than a gripe. The bottom line is that Rt. 16 serves well-made fried chicken – the sort of yard bird that’s still good the next morning. So when in doubt, I would advise erring on the side of ordering a few too many pieces, rather than too few.

Do you enjoy heat? Rt. 16 uses a dried spice dust to add a lick of fire upon request. Don’t fear the flame, since it barely rises to the level of a medium wing.

You have the option to buy just chicken, breast or dark-meat thighs and drumsticks. One piece, a side dish and biscuit is $8. Six drumsticks, chicken only, runs $10. Ten pieces with three family-sized sides and five biscuits runs $40.

That gives you a sense of the prices. Somewhere in there you can figure out what you need. Also worth considering: a fried chicken breast sandwich ($10) with pickles, slaw and chipotle mayonnaise on a Martin's potato roll.

The sides, as on-point a collection of Southern-style sides that I’ve ever met in a quick-serve restaurant, deserve their own praise.

Those collard greens offered tender earthiness, lit with vinegar tang, smoky sweetness and a low, slow, building chile fire. Green beans, cooked until near crumbling in the southern style, balanced sweet and sour with ribbons of onions throughout.

I would consider skipping the chicken for a plate of sides and Rt. 16 will sell you a poultry-free plate of three sides ($8). I’d go collards, mac and cheese, biscuit and gravy, because those flaky biscuits and peppery, buttery milk gravy were straight-up indulgent. The macaroni and cheese was the baked sort, not oozy, but its Velveeta-plus-cheddar flavor kept my fork coming back.

Sweet potato fries and potato tots were appropriately crispy. Dirty rice was precisely cooked, not mushy, flavorful with chili-powder-like seasoning, without the liver or sausage some versions include.

Southern corn was spicy yet sweet as dessert, not a style I go for myself. Potato salad and cole slaw were relatively low-key.

The beans and collards are smoky with bacon, so vegetarians are out of luck, without even a halfhearted salad of obligation. There’s tater tots and sweet potato fries, but the meat-avoidant are better off elsewhere.

That Southern corn is as close as the place gets to dessert. Despite its limited menu, the Rt. 16 Chicken Shack ought to be on your map for handmade food that’s worth a dinner stop on the way home.

If you’re not a meat eater, though, you should probably head someplace else. Unless, that is, your hunger can be silenced with macaroni and cheese and biscuits, cole slaw and fries. Then hey, it’s no harm, no fowl.

RESTAURANT REVIEW

Rt. 16 Chicken Shack – 7 plates (out of 10)

6272 Seneca St., Elma (805-7050)

Hours: noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Prices: Sides $5; a three-sides plate is $8; chicken, $8 to $40

Atmosphere: casual quiet

Wheelchair accessible: first floor.

Gluten-free options: sides except biscuits, macaroni and cheese.