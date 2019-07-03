WILD, Herbert "Herb"

Of Depew, entered into rest on July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 47 years of Elizabeth (nee Carbone) Wild; loving son of the late Richard and Matilda Wild; dear brother of the late Kurt (Donna) Wild; also survived by cherished nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. Wild was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Herb worked as a draftsman for Westinghouse for 30 years. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com