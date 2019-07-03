Where to picnic: Parks in the Southtowns

Going to eat somewhere outside, like one of those patios draped in string lights with candles on the tables, is great, but likely expensive.

Cooking at home, while also great, can be time-consuming, hot and requires too much cleanup.

Grabbing fruit, a block of cheese, crackers and wine is neither costly nor laborious, but combines the best of both worlds.

We dragged a picnic blanket, basket and a camera to parks in the Southtowns to find spots where you could spend an afternoon watching the clouds, soaking in the sun and eating the cheese you brought before it gets gross.

6121 Chestnut Ridge Road, Orchard Park

At first, Chestnut Ridge seemed too basic to list. Of course, the park would be a perfect picnic spot. It's Erie County's largest park. It has a grandiose hill overlooking the Buffalo in the distance. Nobody needs to be told that Chestnut Ridge, a place that screams "picnic" is great for a picnic.

But then, after a recent visit with a camera, it's clear that photos do it more justice than words can – just look at that view.

Beyond the parking lot, between the casino and toboggan ramp, just past the swinging benches, you'll find the spot. When you see it, you'll know. The hill begins to gently slope down just enough to act as a natural prop to better view the horizon line.

437 Buffalo Road, East Aurora

"Horses have right of way," read signs at several points along the walking trail at Knox Farm. One of those signs also signifies the start of the path, which leads to the pictured picnic spots. Continue down the path. After walking for a few minutes, the land slants upward and the path widens a bit, creating grassy wings to fit a blanket.

Knox Farm feels like the private land of someone wealthy, because it used to be. The 633-acre farm is the former estate of the Knox family, of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. Now it's a dog park, cross-country skiing trail, occasional concert venue, hiking destination and as close to the English countryside as Buffalo will ever get.

What makes Knox Farm different than other state parks is also what makes it such an ideal picnic setting. An old wooden fence barricades the grassy pastures from the mowed path. Grassland and fields prime visitors for walks in the woods. Farms and horse stables are the park's primary infrastructure, instead of log cabins.

10191 Old Lake Shore Road, Irving

On the shores of Lake Erie, Evangola is a long, public strip of sandy beach. Lay out on a blanket and tan. Read to the sounds of small waves crashing into each other. Venture into the not-exactly-blue lake water to cool down.

For a picnic, the lakeside park checks all of the boxes. Quieter than its relatives at Sunset Bay or Woodlawn, it's possible to find a secluded spot on a weekend afternoon without feeling like your space is being encroached on by nearby families or loud talkers.

Parking will set you back $7. Venture all the way to the right side of the beach to find the pictured spot, secluded by rocks and water.