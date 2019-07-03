Wheatfield man, misidentified in kidnap try, sues Niagara County

A Wheatfield man who spent 12 days in jail after a mother misidentified him as the man who tried to kidnap her 6-year-old daughter has sued Niagara County for false arrest and malicious prosecution.

Since his time in the County Jail, much of which was spent in solitary confinement, the physical and mental health of Salvatore P. Prezioso, a diagnosed schizophrenic, has continued to deteriorate, the lawsuit says.

"He has been under continuous medical supervision, including hospitalization of many months, and has not yet been able to resume living alone at home," the lawsuit says.

Prezioso, now 50, was arrested June 28, 2018, based on a faulty identification by the girl's mother, who was a neighbor.

Less than a month later, Sheriff James R. Voutour and District Attorney Caroline A. Wojtaszek announced charges against another man. DNA evidence tied Larry K. Keiper, a registered sex offender, to the case. He eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison.

County Attorney Claude A. Joerg declined comment.