What to know if you're coming to Canalside to see the tall ships

A family-friendly celebration of Buffalo's maritime heritage will be on display Thursday through Sunday with the arrival of the tall ships fleet along the downtown waterfront.

Dubbed "Basil Port of Call: Buffalo," the festival features a fleet of 12 traditionally rigged sailing vessels from around the world.

The flotilla, representing ships from four countries, will arrive from Toronto on July 4 as part of the Tall Ships Challenge Great Lakes. They will line the Erie Basin Marina for tours and cruises through Sunday, then continue to the race’s next stop in Cleveland.

For those seeking to board the vessels, see historic exhibits or take part in any of the family activities associated with the display, here are some things the Port of Call Buffalo Steering Committee thinks you should know or consider:

Instead of driving to the festival, use the NFTA-Metro Park & Ride options being offered at more than 20 locations, including LaSalle Station at 3030 Main St., and University Station at 3435 Main St.

Nearly 14,000 parking spots are located along the Metro Rail Main Street spine, all within one block of a Metro Rail station or Canalside.

Visitors to Canalside are encouraged to park east of Main Street and Canalside, including paid parking lots on Washington Street, Michigan Avenue and the parking lot at Perry and Mississippi streets that operates during Buffalo Sabres games.

Limited parking will be available in the lots at Waterfront Village, 50 Lakefront Blvd.

Erie Street and part of Marine Drive will be closed, except to residents, marina slip holders and shuttle buses.

Customers sailing on the ships and restaurant patrons can use the pay-to-park lots at Waterfront Village.

Sail-away ticket holders should plan to arrive at least 60 minutes prior to ship departure.

Trailered boats will not be allowed on Erie Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the Ohio Street exit off the Skyway.

If traveling on Route 33, use the Goodell Street exit to Main Street for access to parking and Metro Rail options.

If exiting either the I-190 North or South, take Exit 6 (the Elm Street exit), then turn left on Clinton Street to Main Street for access to parking and Metro Rail options.

Security will be tight for this federally designated Marine Event of National Significance. Before heading to ticketed-area screening gates, remember that prohibited items include backpacks, umbrellas, selfie sticks, food, coolers (except for baby or medical supplies) and all liquids, including full bottles of water, though visitors may bring empty bottles and fill them at water filling stations located in the event area.

Handbags and camera bags will be checked.

Strollers will not be allowed aboard the ships, but can be left at the gangways.

Visitors are urged to be careful on docks and gangways when boarding the ships.

Visitors are advised to wear safe shoes and avoid wearing high heels.

Free dockside interpretive sessions with captains or crew from the ships docked along Erie Street will be held daily at 10 a.m. for those with sight, hearing or mobility issues.

Qualified service dogs can be accommodated at the ticket area gates, but are not allowed to board the vessels.

Limited VIP passports with fast-pass access will be available.

Boarding queues will be closest to the ships. Though the vessels can be seen from non-ticketed areas, getting close to them will require a ticket to get into those queues.

Security screening will be required.

Sailing ships have limited capacity, so there is not an unlimited supply of tickets to board the ships.

Boaters and visitors should also be aware that there will be a moving safety zone around the Parade of Sail on Thursday. Law enforcement vessels will keep spectator craft at least 100 yards from the tall ships. Once the ships are docked, recreational boats, including kayaks and personal watercraft, will not be allowed within 25 yards of the hulls.

The Parade of Sail will enter the Outer Harbor from the lake through the restricted south entrance off Tifft Street, proceed under sail for the length of the Outer Harbor and disperse to docking areas after cannon salutes from Lighthouse Point. Once the parade passes, the safety zone will disappear with it and boating on the water will return to normal.

In case of stormy weather, the parade route may be shortened or the parade may be canceled.

For more information, go to Portofcallbuffalo.org.