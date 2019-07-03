Prosecutors in child porn case concerned about defendant's 35-year access to kids

Federal prosecutors are asking parents in the West Seneca school district to talk to their children following new child pornography charges against a recently retired school psychologist.

David M. Calaiacovo, 61, of Hamburg, is accused of receiving and possessing sexually explicit photos of underage girls, but prosecutors wonder if there is more to the case.

“The government is concerned because this defendant worked in the elementary schools for 35 years and had access to children,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan Tokash said in court Wednesday.

Calaiacovo, who retired the day before his home was searched by Homeland Security investigators, was most recently assigned to Allendale Elementary School in West Seneca. Prosecutors said he also worked occasionally in the Catholic school system.

He was arrested after a search of his Wayfare Court home last week resulted in the seizure of a laptop containing hundreds of images of child pornography, according to the complaint against him. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

In the complaint, investigators detail the photos found in the laptop, including one with a young girl in a school setting.

"The female child is in the middle of the picture with what appears to be a classroom setting that includes a painted background of books on a shelf and a chalkboard," the court papers state. "The photo also includes a globe, chair, desk, abacus and pencils on the floor with the child."

Prosecutors said there is no evidence at this point that Calaiacovo had any physical contact with girls, but they still want the public to be aware of the allegations against him.

"Prudence requires we get this message out to the public so parents can have a conversation with their children," U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. said Wednesday.

Calaiacovo appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer, who released him with conditions, including a curfew and an electronic GPS monitoring device. The judge also ordered him to stay away from underage children and the internet.

Investigators said the tip that led to the charges came from the State Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"This investigation will continue," said Kevin Kelly, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations, on Wednesday. "We really urge the public to come forward."

He said parents with information should call 464-6070.

Calaiacovo is charged with receipt and possession of child pornography.

Defense lawyer Herbert L. Greenman said the public should remember that his client has been charged, but not convicted, and deserves the presumption of innocence awarded all defendants.

"He's denied the allegations, and the bottom line is he's going to go forward and fight this," Greenman said Wednesday.

Officials at the West Seneca schools declined to comment on the allegations, but Kelly said the district is cooperating with the investigation.

The government's request for help from parents marks the second time in a month that officials have reached out to the community for possible evidence against a child porn defendant.

They made the same public request after Shelby Garigen, an athletic trainer for an elite soccer club, was accused of using her Snapchat account to exchange sexually explicit photos with two 17-year old boys. At the time, prosecutors said they had reason to believe there were other victims.