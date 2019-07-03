Share this article

Tropical Smoothie opens first upstate restaurant in Cheektowaga

Tropical Smoothie has more than 740 locations and plans to reach 1,500 cafes by 2025, according to its website.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe has opened its first upstate New York restaurant in Cheektowaga.

The chain with more than 740 locations nationwide is known for smoothies, sandwiches, wraps and other items prepared fresh from scratch.

The restaurant opened late last month at 4900 Transit Road, just south of Losson Road, next to the Target Plaza, said Eric Recoon, vice president of development and leasing for landlord Benderson Development Co.

Tropical Smoothie took over space formerly occupied by White Rabbit frozen yogurt.

The chain has 22 locations in New York, nearly all on Long Island.

