Summer City Fitness begins Saturday in MLK Park

Grab your workout gear. Summer City Fitness is here.

Beginning Saturday, the La'Movement fitness center will lead dance fitness classes at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Aug. 31 at the foot of the Martin Luther King Jr. statue in MLK Park, Fillmore Avenue at Best Street.

The free outdoor program accommodates all levels of fitness with a mix of low- and high-impact dance.

Free fresh fruit and water will be provided.

All classes are weather dependent.

The program is sponsored by Mayor Byron W. Brown and BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York.

For more info, visit facebook.com/LaMovement.