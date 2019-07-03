Spot Coffee workers protest after union organizers are fired

Three longtime employees who were fired by Spot Coffee said they were illegally terminated for their involvement in unionization efforts. Their co-workers staged a protest Wednesday in hopes of getting them reinstated, and vowed to keep fighting for workers' rights.

Spot Coffee Chief Executive Officer Anton Ayoub, in an email response Wednesday to The Buffalo News, said the company will respond to the allegations after the July 4 holiday. In a tweet posted Wednesday, the company referred to the allegations of two employees and a manager being fired as "untrue."

Phoenix Cerny, who worked at the company's Elmwood Avenue store, and Cerny's roommate Philip Kneitinger, who worked at the Hertel Avenue location, had both been with the company for more than four years without incident when they received notice of their termination, they said.

Cerny received an apologetic phone call from an assistant manager saying she was instructed by the COO to let Cerny go. She wasn't given a reason, she said, but she assumed the manager had "heard the murmurings about the union stuff," according to Cerny.

Cerny and Kneitinger had heard about workers at a Spot Coffee in Rochester who had unionized last month and shared an article about it with co-workers. Workers from a number of Buffalo locations ended up meeting off-site with two of the Rochester organizers to hear about their unionization experience and ask questions.

Lukas Weinstein, a manager at Spot's Williamsville location, had been with the company for nearly five years. He said he received two calls from the company's COO, Dan Hensley, asking what he knew about union activity going on at his store, and Weinstein told him he wasn't aware of anything.

Two days later, he was fired, too.

Until then, the only thing he had heard from Hensley was what a great job he was doing keeping costs down and sales up, Weinstein said.

Charges were filed with the National Labor Relations Board Wednesday morning by the union that represents workers at a Spot Coffee store in Rochester, alleging that the two workers were unlawfully terminated, and that Weinstein was fired because he did not divulge to Spot management the names of workers who had attended the union meeting.

Gary J. Bonadonna Jr., manager of Workers United Rochester Regional Joint Board that represent the Spot workers in Rochester, called it "shocking and dismaying" that the company "has taken this scorched earth policy toward union organizing in Buffalo."

In general, Spot employees want a stronger voice in the workplace and believe a union will deliver that, they said at the protest Wednesday.

"All we wanted was for upper management to hear our concerns," Annalyse Paulsen of the Williamsville store said.

At issue are pay and working conditions. The company has done away with raises, doesn't give workers mandatory breaks, fires seasoned employees who make higher wages and doesn't provide new workers with enough training, employees said. The result is overworked employees, high turnover, inconsistent products and unhappy customers, they said.

Maggie Gellen, a former Spot Coffee worker who spearheaded the unionization efforts at the Rochester store, attended Wednesday's protest. After some initial pushback, there was little resistance from the company when her location unionized, she said.

She and others at Spot Coffee's lone Rochester shop wanted to organize because the manager at that location "was a bully" and treated people poorly, she said. Though Gellen knew she would be leaving Spot for an impending move to New York City, she wanted to do something that would protect workers now and in the future. She hopes it will inspire other workers in the service industry to organize and protect themselves.

"We're hoping this will create a ripple effect," Gellen said.

Spot has headquarters in Buffalo and Toronto. While there are some franchise-owned Spot Coffee shops in the area, there are about six to eight corporate stores operating locally, Bonadonna said.

Workers at the Spot Coffee location in Rochester voted to unionize in May after more than a dozen workers had started mobilization efforts in April, inspired by an Ithaca coffeehouse's recent unionization.

The Rochester workers cited wages and working conditions as two important issues in the proposal they put before Spot management earlier this month.