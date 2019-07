SPENCER, Rev. William T.

SPENCER - Rev. William T. Transitioned peacefully June 27, 2019 in Williamsville, NY. He was the longtime pastor of the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday 10 AM - 12 Noon in the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 1750 Tennessee Ave., where Funeral Services will follow at Noon. Burial Riverdale. Arrangements by WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME.