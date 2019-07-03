Sinclairville man arrested on first-degree sex abuse charge

A Sinclairville man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree sex abuse, following an investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation found that between June 2015 and August 2015, 49-year-old Fredrick A. Nutt Jr. had allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a juvenile victim, the Sheriff's Office said.
A warrant was issued for Nutt's arrest.
He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where he will be held until his arraignment on the charge, according to the Sheriff's Office.
