Sinclairville man arrested on first-degree sex abuse charge

A Sinclairville man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree sex abuse, following an investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation found that between June 2015 and August 2015, 49-year-old Fredrick A. Nutt Jr. had allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a juvenile victim, the Sheriff's Office said.

A warrant was issued for Nutt's arrest.

He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where he will be held until his arraignment on the charge, according to the Sheriff's Office.

