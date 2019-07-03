Symphony Row town house project held up over neighborhood 'fabric'

The Severyn twins are finding it's a lot harder to put up five town houses on an empty lot than they expected.

After five public meetings with the community, 18 months of back-and-forth discussions and several design changes, their plan to construct the for-sale Symphony Row residences is still on hold because of neighborhood concerns that it just doesn't seem right for the site.

"We’re a little disappointed in the delay," Will Severyn Jr. said. "We thought we settled everything."

And they expressed skepticism that they could even satisfy the opponents, while still making their project work. They even offered to sell the lot to the critics for $400,000 – more than they paid for it, but less than the total investment they've put in.

"No matter what we developed here or what we came in with a design, they would not be in favor," Severyn said, adding that they do not intend to make further changes. "We've had a year and a half to work with these neighbors."

Severyn Development, led by Bill Severyn Sr. and his sons, Will and Alex, wants to build the set of five attached single-family town houses at 390 Jersey St., near Kleinhans Music Hall. The units would be marketed for sale at an average price of $500,000.

Each of the three-story structures would contain 2,100 square feet of living space, with a main living area, kitchen, family room and dining area on the second floor, and two bedrooms and a full bathroom on the third floor. They would include rear access driveways from Jersey and garages on the first floor, plus a front entrance court facing 14th Street with an interior front lounge and a full bathroom. The building would be 35 feet in height to the roof, but 42 feet when including the rooftop mechanicals.

The building design previously featured a stucco and wood-trim facade for the upper floors, with laminate panels surrounding the window areas, and a masonry stone base for the ground level. Severyn adjusted the materials in response to feedback, changing the stucco to cedar wood siding and the masonry base to Ashlar limestone, while widening the aluminum-clad windows.

"As always, there are a few individuals that don’t like our contemporary style," Will Severyn said, "but these are materials that are found on historic renovations."

"They have made several changes that are much more in keeping with what the residents asked for," agreed Daniel Culcross, vice president of the Kleinhans Community Association.

The city Planning Board was poised to approve the $2 million proposal Monday night, but tabled it for two weeks instead after hearing from two critics who complained about the scale and "context" of the project being inconsistent with the surrounding homes.

Mark Goldman, who lives on Jersey, admitted that "this building may be no higher than existing buildings" but questioned "the extent to which this project fits into this neighborhood." He urged the board to encourage the developers to go back and work with neighbors on further changes.

"A project like this that is developed outside the neighborhood has no respect for the history of the neighborhood or the way the neighborhood was built," Goldman said. "It's a great building on Niagara Street. It's a great building on Sheridan Drive. But a building like this does not belong on a street like Jersey with its neighborhood fabric."

Elena Delgado of Summer Street noted the historic and "extraordinary" buildings in the surrounding neighborhood, including Kleinhans, First Presbyterian Church and Grover Cleveland High School. She said many of the homes were built by owners for their own families – not by outsiders – and suggested that the new town houses are not designed to attract young families.

"This concept, from my perspective, is a gratuitous look-see at dormitories and other industrial buildings that have the same cold, design concept that is similar to the Brutalist design concept of the late '70s and '80s," she said. "I'm not against the property being developed or these young men succeeding in their dreams of building on that vacant property. But it does not fit into the social and cultural concept of that area."

One board member, Horace Gioia, shared their hesitancy, so the panel opted to delay action since two other members were away.

"It's always hard to build something today that fits in with what was there 100 years ago," Gioia said. "I think the applicants have tried real hard, but I struggle with it, too. Reasonable people could differ a lot here."