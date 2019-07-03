Seneca Nation to open organic farm market in the Southtowns

The Seneca Nation will open an organic farm market in Collins next week.

It's an extension of the Seneca Nation's Gakwi:yo:h Farms, an agricultural initiative designed to bring healthier food to the community.

It will feature the farm's organic bison, herbs, fruits, vegetables, maple syrup and white corn products as well as items from other organic growers, including Thorpe's in East Aurora.

Gakwi:yo:h Farms draws on Haudenosaunee traditions to address wellness and food insecurity throughout the community.

The grand opening will happen at 10 a.m. July 10. The market is located at 13594 Taylor Hollow Road.