Scattershots (July 3)

Hanley, Rich’s Win BassEye Contest

“Never give up.”

That was the mantra of Capt. Jim Hanley of Angola as he led his team from Rich Products to team and individual wins at the 18th Annual Greater Niagara BassEye Challenge last week. The event, a component of the RedBone Tournament Series for Cystic Fibrosis, eclipsed the $2 million mark in money raised.

The fishing took place last Friday. Points are accumulated for every bass and walleye caught. If one angler catches both during the friendly contest, additional points are added for a “BassEye.” Hanley’s crew of Dane Perez and Connor Lupkin, both of Hamburg, had one walleye recorded at 9 a.m. That’s when Hanley decided to run to a favorite bass spot near Myers Reef at 36 feet of water. With a flat lake and no wind, they decided to slow-troll golden shiners and crayfish along the bottom. They took nice bass up to 20 inches, including the big bass for the day by Lumpkin.

When the wind picked up to provide a nice walleye chop, they moved to 45 to 48 feet of water 2 miles southwest of the South Gap, pulling harnesses at 1.5 mph. They used a combination of perch-colored Colorado blades and gold Ram blades with 4- and 5-ounce bottom bouncers. At 11 a.m., they had one walleye. By the 2 p.m. cutoff, they had 22.

Final scoring for Perez was 2,100 points for the individual Grand Champion. Runner-up was Lupkin with 1,900 points. They combined for the Champion Team title with just two fishermen.

Grand Champion Female Angler was Beth Grieshober of North Tonawanda with 700 points, fishing with Tim Duffy of West Seneca. Largest walleye was Mark Halter, a 28-1/2-inch fish he caught while fishing with Capt. Mike Mogenson of Tonawanda. Runner-up Grand Champion team was Excelsior, made up of Nicholas Violanti, Andrew Stoeckl and Tim McGrath. Capt. Sam Schrecengost of Sam I Am Charters led the charge. Their total was 2,650 points for three anglers.

Summer king salmon fishing is LOTSA topic

King salmon fishing in Lake Ontario continues to be very good. If you want to learn how to catch these popular fish in the dog days of summer, you’ll want to attend the next Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (LOTSA) meeting on July 11 at 7 p.m. Keynote speaker will be Capt. Rob Wescott of Hamlin, operator of Legacy Sportfishing. Wescott has been chartering in the Western Basin of the lake for more than 30 years and his home port is Sandy Creek.

Wescott will be focusing on Western Basin kings in the summer. It should come in handy with the LOTSA Club Tournament set for July 19-20 for members. If you have an interest in Lake Ontario salmon and trout fishing, club membership is $10 and a great investment. Find out more at www.lotsa1.org. The meeting will be held at its new location at the North Amherst Fire Hall, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst.

Southtowns Walleye to hold Kids Fishing Derby

If you are looking to get your kids out on the water, the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY will be hosting its 24th Annual Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday, July 13 at Chestnut Ridge Park. The event is free to all junior anglers ages 15 and under. Bring your own tackle.

Sign-in begins at 7 a.m. Start fishing as soon as you are registered. The last weigh-in will take place at 11 a.m. At noon, there will be free hot dogs and goodies, followed by an awards presentation and prize drawings. For more information, contact Dennis Stoberl at 861-5687.

BOW workshop opens registration

The 26th Annual Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) Workshop, slated for Sept. 13-15 at the Silver Bay YMCA Conference and Family Retreat Center on Lake George in the Adirondacks, has opened registration. The workshop is limited to 125 female participants, ages 18 or older. Cost ranges from $305 to $450 per person depending on lodging and courses selected. A registration form can be found on the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) website at www.dec.ny.gov.

Classes being offered include basic fishing, fly fishing, archery, shotgun and rifle shooting. Other course options are kayaking, hiking, camping, boat and trailer towing, hunter education, Dutch oven cooking, wilderness survival and more. For information, call (518) 402-8963.