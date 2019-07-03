SATERNUS, Emily C. (Wronski)

June 30, 2019, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Anthony F. Saternus Sr.; devoted mother of Rosemary (Paul) Dubell, Anthony F. Saternus Jr., Kathleen (Ronald) Budney, Michael (Mary) Saternus, Deborah (Daniel) Jordan and Marcia (Kenneth) Ecker; loving grandmother of six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; predeceased by five sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral; Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (Corner South Ogden), Saturday at 8:30 AM and at St. Bernard's Church at 9 AM. Visitation Friday from 3-8 PM. Online condolences may be shared at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com