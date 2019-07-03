Reporters' Notebook: July 3, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to humorist Dave Barry, born on this date in 1947, “If you had to identify, in one word, the reason why the human race has not achieved, and never will achieve, its full potential, that word would be ‘meetings.’”

TURNING POINT – Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown turns back the clock 260 years this weekend to recreate highlights from the 19-day British siege of the French fort in July 1759.

The fort’s 40th annual French and Indian War Encampment Friday through Sunday will include 18th century military drill programs for youngsters at 1 p.m. daily, large-scale battle reenactments at 2 p.m. daily and artillery demonstrations at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, followed by musket demonstrations. Entrance and exit to the walled fort will be halted 30 minutes before the 2 p.m. battle to protect spectators.

Other highlights include siege demonstrations at 11:30 a.m. daily, Native councils at 3:30 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, a fur trading demonstration at 3 p.m. Saturday and a staging of the Battle of La Belle Famille at 11 a.m. Sunday, in which French soldiers try to break the siege.

There also will be 18th century children’s games, medicine, cooking demonstrations and period merchants and artisans. The fort is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Admission is $14. Kids 5 and under are free. For a full schedule, visit oldfortniagara.org.

REUNION TIME – The West Seneca High School Class of 1962 will hold a reunion luncheon at 1 p.m. July 20 in Jack Devine’s Restaurant, 4170 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. For info, call 675-5463.

The Class of 1959 from Bishop Colton High School will hold their 60th reunion Aug. 17 at the home of Sandy Levan. For more info, call Maryann Bracey Lewandowski at 895-1606.

TEES FOR TWO – The First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association will hold a pair of golf events later this month to benefit Sister Johnice Rzadkiewicz and the Response to Love Center.

A golf outing July 23 at Chestnut Hill Country Club, 1330 Broadway, Darien Center, will include 18 holes of golf with a cart, a sandwich at the turn and a steak dinner with a one-hour open bar. Cost is $90. Golfers should register by July 15 by calling John Gonsiorek at 894-4550. Non-golfers can attend the open bar and dinner for $50.

On July 24, the association will sponsor an all-ages mini-golf event the Broadway Driving Range and Miniature Golf, 4367 Broadway, Depew. Fee is $10 and includes a soft-serve ice cream cone. For more info, call John Gonsiorek.

