REIGLE, Milton J.

REIGLE - Milton J. July 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Geraldine (nee Niesen); loving father of Pamela (Joseph) Geddes, Michelle (Gregory) Boyd, and Gloria (Jeffrey) Brunea; dearest grandfather of Christopher, Jason, Tara, Nicole, Shauna, and Kirsten; great-grandfather of Brooke and Felix; brother of Calvin (Marion) Reigle, Jean (late Eugene) Swick, Clinton (Audrey) Riegle, and the late Wilford (Joan) Reigle. Friends may call Friday 10-11 AM at the DANZER, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 5363 Genesee St., Bowmansville, NY, where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Memorials to the Erie County SPCA. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com