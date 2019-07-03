My View: What nature teaches us about speaking truths

By Howard R. Wolf

I see them every late winter along the highways and byways of Buffalo and Erie Country: burlap-wrapped evergreens that struggle to escape their straitjackets.

Each year, as Buffalo shovels and plows its way toward signs of spring, a crocus here, a cracked pot there, these evergreens mean and signify something different to me.

History keeps changing what these shrubs can tell us. Ralph Waldo Emerson, our great American essayist and philosopher, knew what he was talking about when he said that nature was a book whose meaning we need to study.

Even though he was a Harvard graduate (Class of 1821) and had read many books, he believed that he had learned as much walking around Walden Pond looking for clues to the meaning of nature’s text. Nature was for Emerson a set of signs and symbols that we need to decipher if we our lives are going to have moral dimensions.

Although he had renounced his Unitarian ministry (1829-1832), he never gave up his commitment to finding transcendent meaning in his life and ours. He remained a religious man, but nature became his church, as it did as well for his near-contemporary Emily Dickinson (1830-1886).

This spring, as my forsythia bushes began to bud and my smoke bush showed signs of becoming wonderfully gauzy by midsummer, I saw in the imprisoned evergreens something more general and less oppressive than the many ways in which people suffer at the hands of forces more powerful than they are.

Emerson says – he seems to have something to say about everything – “The man is only half himself; the other half is his expression.”

This Buffalo spring, which never comes easily, the enclosed evergreens reminded me of all the important things we fail to tell those people who are close to us and the officials who control many aspects of our lives because we fear that speaking these personal truths will complicate our lives.

At a personal level, we usually hesitate to tell a friend that she or he does all the talking when we’re together; we hesitate to tell someone whom we entertain from time to time, but who never reciprocates, that we are tempted never to invite them to our table again.

As employees and citizens, we tend too often to let administrators and politicians impose their wills upon us without giving us an opportunity to express our wills with equal force.

We all have areas of our lives – as friends, partners, parents, employees, neighbors, citizens – where we wrap ourselves in fabrics of silence in order to maintain a status quo that feels like security and stability.

As I looked at a bent-over and wrapped bush at the end of my street a month ago, slowly being ripped open with new growth, I asked myself: What am I hesitant to say to this person and that official? Why am I hesitant to speak up?

I asked myself these questions on the verge of spring, and I was grateful, somehow, that the kind of winters we have, which lead some of us to protect our evergreens from nature’s wrath, allow me to become a philosopher in an Amish rocker – no degree required!

Howard R. Wolf’s story, “Stay, My Son, Putt, Stay Put,” will be published in Trajectory Journal.