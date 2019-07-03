MASKULINSKI, Marcy L. (Reynard)

July 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Jeffrey; loving mother of Reyella and Heartlee; loving daughter of James and Cheryl Reynard; sister of Kevin and Michael Reynard; granddaughter of Fred and Dolly Lindner; daughter-in-law of Nancy and the late Dennis Maskulinski; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM at the Wood Funeral home, 784 Main St., East Aurora, NY. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Vincent's RC Church, 6441 Seneca St., Springbrook, NY Saturday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the SPCA of Erie County.