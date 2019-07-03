Mansell Vaughn, Paul

Paul Vaughn Mansell, 78, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019, in the Hospice Inpatient Unit surrounded by his loving family and close friends. Born June 11, 1941 in Buffalo New York, he moved to Hamburg with his parents when he was in high school. He is a graduate of Hamburg High School and earned an Associate’s degree from Erie County Technical Institute. Paul was a proud member of the U.S. Navy and became a Hospital Corpsman stationed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He returned home from the U.S. Navy and became engaged in all aspects of life in Western New York. Using his medical skills from the Navy, Paul became a member of the National Ski Patrol at Kissing Bridge, combining two of his interests in to one for 15years. He could regularly be found running local races in preparation for one of his 7 marathons, planning the next motorcycle trip with his pals, or golfing with his wife and old skiing crew. In business, he worked at Power Drives Inc., a family corporation started in 1946 by Paul’s father. He was the president and CEO of the company, where he empowered others for more than 40 years to help grow the business to prosperity. He was a prominent member of the Hamburg Evening Club and later, the Hamburg Sunrise Club of Rotary International. He was a Paul Harris Fellow, extending that honor to multiple friends and family around him. Paul and his loving wife of 45 years, Suzanne, (nee Krzesinski) enjoyed traveling both nationally and overseas, even riding a motorcycle through the Alps reminiscent of their honeymoon to The Maritimes. Annual trips to Florida, the Southwest (Sedona, Arizona, one of their favorite places) and many jaunts to Hawaii with family friends kept them on the move. The couple’s two children, Rebecca and Stephen “Adam” joined them on trips throughout their lives - keeping it close in campers across the Continental U.S. and in New Zealand and Australia, as well as 30 years’ worth of ski trips throughout the Rockies. Paul and Suzanne welcomed nine Rotary Exchange students into their family, their home and their hearts, expanding Paul’s influence to world wide proportions. Long walks and belly rubs were shared daily with Rico, the family pup. Paul will forever be remembered for the brilliant, sweet, sparkle of his blue eyes, his hearty laugh, and his constant encouraging ways. All those who knew Paul, for a short time or throughout their life, felt the warmth and kindness of his heart, and his unquestionably genuine love that was shared with all. To solidify his legacy as a giving soul, Paul has chosen to donate his body as an anatomical gift to the Jacobs School of Medicine and Bio Medical Sciences at the University at Buffalo. A celebration of his life will be held Friday July 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bernadette’s R.C. Church located at 5890 S Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127. A special thank you goes to all the loving souls of Hospice Buffalo for their compassion, steadfast care and complete support during Paul’s final months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul’s name to The Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga NY, 14227