Man who helped collect $19 million in drug proceeds sentenced

A Niagara Falls man who assisted in the collection of about $19 million in drug proceeds was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court to serve seven years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that between January 2013 and September 2015, 45-year-old Maulana Lucas and his girlfriend, Shirley Grigsby of Buffalo, received drugs from a co-conspirator in California, and sold the drugs.

On March 23, 2015, while investigating a domestic dispute, Buffalo Police seized 22 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin and eight kilograms of fentanyl from the Folger Street apartment of Lucas' girlfriend.

Agents found $100,000 in Lucas' car after he was arrested in August 2015, according to court records. Sixteen others have been convicted in the case, prosecutors said.

Lucas was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, one kilogram or more of heroin, five kilograms of more of cocaine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.