Man admits selling crack on Lackawanna public housing property

A man accused of conducting open air drug sales in and around a Lackawanna public housing project pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court to drug charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Tarrell Hendrix, 35, of Lackawanna, faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute and for distribution of crack cocaine. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 2 by U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny.

Prosecutors said Hendrix was arrested in December 2014, along with 19 others, and accused of narcotics trafficking in the Gates Housing Project owned by the Lackawanna Municipal Housing Authority. In August 2014, Hendrix on two separate occasions sold crack cocaine to an individual working with law enforcement.

Hendrix is the last of the 20 defendants tried in the case to be convicted.