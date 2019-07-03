Man, 3 children suffer burns in boat explosion in Chautauqua Lake

A man and three children suffered burns Wednesday following an explosion aboard a boat about 100 feet from the shore of Chautauqua Lake in Mayville, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the area of the Chautauqua Marina at about 5:18 p.m. and found civilians and employees of the marina assisting the victims to shore.

Crews from several fire companies also responded to the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

The four victims – whose identities were not released Wednesday – were all airlifted to trauma centers in the region for treatment of their burns.

The cause of the explosion was still under investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.