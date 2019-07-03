Letter: VA Mission Act is not ready to handle veterans’ needs

While the VA Mission Act is designed to help eliminate long waits, it already has problems.

In past similar programs like Veterans Choice and going back many years fee basis, Veterans Affairs was slow to pay and required a lot of paperwork. The end result is that at the present time there are no doctors under contract to treat veterans through the Mission Act in Western New York.

But even if there were a veteran would still need a referral from a doctor at the VA which means you need an appointment to request the referral and that appointment may take 60 to 90 days to get.

There are two parts to this program, the urgent care portion which you can use for minor problems like the flu etc., but if you want treatment for an ongoing problem, well you still need to go through the VA.

Patrick Kelly

Grand Island