Letter: Trump takes undue credit for low unemployment stats

Donald Trump likes to take credit for the surging economy, and in particular for low unemployment. Now, no one expected the economy to immediately improve the moment Barack Obama took office.

Economists like the analogy of a very large cruise ship that takes a long time to turn around 180 degrees. Thus, the continuous rise in unemployment between January 2009 and October of that year is typically attributed to the inertial effect of the summer 2008 stock market crash.

Likewise, the best estimate of the economy that The Donald inherited would be based on perhaps June or Oct. 2017. If that is the case, then the Obama administration improved the unemployment rate by 10.0 minus 4.1 equals 5.9%. The Trump administration improved unemployment by 4.1 minus 3.6 equals 0.5%.

Admittedly the economic policies of these two presidents are not the only, or even the most important determinant of economic health. Certainly, the prime interest rate set by the Federal Reserve is vitally important. However, any way you look at it, it was during the Obama administration that the massive unemployment crisis was resolved. Trump has simply been riding the crest of the wave.

Joe Gerken

Buffalo