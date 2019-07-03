Letter: Seattle resident finds much to love in Buffalo

I have recently vacationed in Buffalo after relocating to the Seattle area 30 years ago. As a public health professional, I want to share how impressed I was with the efforts to revitalize this community.

I was struck by the innovation employed to integrate art and functionality in open spaces while encouraging physical activity. Another bonus was supporting your local businesses, a cornerstone to any successful strategy.

I was able to appreciate the walking paths in Kenmore, kayaking on Elliott Creek, art murals, visiting refurbished landmark buildings and enjoying get-togethers with friends and family in the many outdoor eating establishments.

I applaud the relevance of these endeavors, appealing to our younger generation. In the Seattle community, no one has taken note of the “pop-up” stores in shipping containers such as Oxford Pennant on Canalside. I will be taking this clever design concept back to Seattle. Bravo! Keep up the innovation. I look forward to my next visit for other ideas.

Let’s build healthier communities together.

Dorene Hersh

Sammamish, WA