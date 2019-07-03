Letter: School board made a mistake on the Wingo gun situation

It’s a shame the Buffalo School Board doesn’t have the commonsense, intelligence and feeling as Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. Hats off to Flynn for being open-minded with great character.

Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo let the principal know he mistakenly carried his weapon into school and it was put into a safe. The principal and Wingo used great judgment. Now, not only did the board punish the councilmember but his son’s high school graduation event, one that this young man worked hard to accomplish and will remember for the rest of his life.

Wingo did not hurt anyone and to see him being treated like this makes me absolutely sick.

To the Buffalo School Board members, I pray that Lord above will have more compassion on judgment day for all of our sins, our faults and stupid mistakes.

Dennis Miller

Springville