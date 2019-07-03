Letter: President drags down nation, while acting as reality star

Air Force One barely touched down in Japan when “not my president” managed to insult Japan and our other allies. His view of our allies keeps getting worse. Our standing keeps diminishing on the world stage.

Our fearless leader is much more comfortable in the company of tyrants like Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and other dictators. These are the leaders he praises.

Why? President Trump wants and is envious of the power held by these leaders, not by respect, but by instilling fear and intimidation to their people. These leaders answer to no one.

Unfortunately, Trump has to deal with the Senate, the House, the justice system, and we the people. He does keep attempting to do what he wants when he wants. Trump feels he does not have to explain his actions to anyone.

He brings his daughter “Princess” Ivanka with him to the G20 where she tried to interject herself into conversations world leaders are having. They ignored her.

Our country is becoming an international joke!

America has real concerns with Iran, North Korea and the threat of continued Russian meddling in our upcoming elections. For now Trump’s tariff war with China is on hold; talks should resume that will resolve the situation and give much needed relief to our farmers. We are holding children in cages in deplorable, unhealthy conditions. This is not what America does.

I grow weary of the dog and pony show being played by Trump. I believe he is truly having fun playing at being leader of the USA. This is no game, this is not an extended version of “The Apprentice.”

JoAnn M. Calandra

East Amherst