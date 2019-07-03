Letter: Not too many may want attention from licenses

I’ve been reading letters from local residents about granting driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants and the emotions it raises burn my eyes.

It’s natural for us to resent offering a privilege like that to people who are here uninvited, like giving the burglar the vase he was stealing anyway. The justification for allowing illegal immigrants driver’s licenses is that it will make roads safer. Other than having them pass a vision exam, I, too, struggle with that. I’m thinking that there is an advantage in making drivers have auto insurance so that if we are involved in a car accident with one of them we don’t have to bear the burden of rising insurance prices after we make a claim.

Don’t think that these people aren’t driving now. We act as though preventing them from obtaining licenses will keep them off the road. It doesn’t stop U.S. citizens from driving with suspended licenses, who are only caught when they are pulled over for the fourth time, drunk and swerving or driving recklessly enough to catch the eye of the local police. Why would we think anyone else couldn’t pull that off?

This is not to say that I agree with the new law. It’s like saying that because some people get away with murder, everyone should be allowed to try it. I’m just thinking, on paper, that we now can get their license fees, keep an eye on them, find them if there is a crime committed and force them to register their vehicles and buy insurance.

On the other hand, if I was an illegal immigrant, I’d think twice about showing up at the DMV to make an appointment to take the written test and prepare for the road test, just for those reasons. I’d be out in the open, a sitting duck for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

It would be interesting to find out how many people actually take this step. I think we might not have to worry about it that much.

Becky Arcese

Depew