Letter: Let’s consider our pets during fireworks festivities

With numerous summer food and ethnic festivals approaching we need to remember to provide safety for our pets.

Dogs are especially sensitive to loud noises and fireworks can cause undue anxiety and fear.

Less obvious is taking dogs to festivals, etc. At Canalside last week I observed dogs, walking on leashes, but panting and limping from the heat. It almost seemed like abuse to subject animals to this.

Many pet owners feel that their pets are family members, please treat them that way.

Kathleen Rog

Hamburg