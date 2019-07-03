Letter: Gillibrand misunderstands what Americans really want

I was sickened to witness the Democratic debates and listen to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. She was clueless to what the American people want. America’s enemies laugh at the antics of the left and come away convinced Democrats are fools with noodles for spines.

Gillibrand’s “free everything movement” is strong amongst students on college campuses who have yet to experience work. At that time, they will realize that freedom and a strong economy is the only way to experience life.

Students need to seriously study the sad state of affairs in Russia, North Korea, China, Cuba and Venezuela. It’s disheartening to see anyone fall for the lies of socialism and its promise of utopia.

Joe Cyran

Buffalo