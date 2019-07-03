Letter: Free migrant children from horrible conditions

I believe in the basic human dignity of all people, especially the most vulnerable among us, I am appalled and angered by recent reports of the cruel and inhumane treatment of migrant children held in U.S. custody. Federal law sets strict limits on the amount of time a migrant child can be held. Many of these children have been in custody for much longer periods of time.

The majority of these children have a parent or other relative in the United States. Why haven’t they been reunited? Money is not the issue. The U.S. government spends $775 per child, per day to hold a child in detention.

For the cost of one or two days of detention, a child could be flown anywhere in the U.S. to be reunited with her family rather than endure horrendous conditions of incarceration.

The treatment of migrant children held in U.S. government custody is a national disgrace.

How can we criticize other nations for human rights violations when we treat vulnerable children with such cruelty and indifference?

Certainly, as a nation of caring people – we can do better than this!

Marion Grimes

Hamburg