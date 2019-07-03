Letter: Driver’s license law seems unfair to citizens

I went to the DMV to get an enhanced license. I was required to have my birth certificate, my marriage license, my Social Security card, a bank statement and a utility bill with my name on it.

My parents gave me Mary as a first name but since that was my mother’s name, I’ve always used my middle name. I cannot get the license unless I get a court order to change my name to include Mary. Ridiculous, but true. I am now waiting for an expensive passport, in case I would like to visit Canada.

However, migrants living in New York State illegally are now able to get a driver’s license.

I can’t help but wonder what documentation is required. Perhaps speaking and reading English should be part of the equation.

Thora Vanhorn

Buffalo