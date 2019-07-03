Letter: Democratic debates lacked solid rules and refereeing

In middle school, we had a debating club. Those debating had to stay on topic. Each debater had an equal opportunity to state a position. There were strict time limits. The moderator had control of the debate. The winner was ascertained based on command of the facts and strength of argument.

Contrast that to the recent Democratic debates, where candidates often didn’t answer the questions, some candidates were given more questions than others, time limits were not enforced and the loudest, pushiest candidates seemed to “win.”

Comparing our debating club to the Democratic debates would be like comparing high school or college wrestling to professional wrestling.

In the former, there are strict rules and time limits. You have to stay within the wrestling area. Referees exercise strict control over the match.

You win based on your strength, technique, and preparation.

The Democratic debates were more like professional wrestling, where rules are ignored, much of the action takes place outside the ring, the referee turns a blind eye when convenient and you win based on popularity and persona.

Professional wrestling and the Democratic debates, under the current format, are both basically entertainment. Except professional wrestling has a better sound system.

Fr. William “Jud” Weiksnar, ofm

Buffalo