JOHNSON, James E.

JOHNSON - James E. June 29, 2019. Memorial Services will be conducted Friday, July 5, 2019, 12 noon, at The Israel of God, 462 Fougeron St. At the request of the family, there will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com