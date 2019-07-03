IMPELLITERI, Rose (Curcura)

Of Amherst, entered into rest on June 30, 2019, beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Impelliteri; devoted mother of Phyllis (Angelo) Bucello, Bea (late Salvatore) Bucellato, Joanne (Nicholas) DeLuca and Joseph (Linda) Impellitier and the late Martin Impelliteri; cherished grandmother of Michael (Maria), Angela, Tracy (Bill), David (Kathy), Maria, Kelly (Andy) and the late Joseph; loving grandmother of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Joseph and Bridget Curcura; predeceased by six loving brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Wednesday from 4-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday morning at 9 o'clock (No Visitation on Thursday). Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com