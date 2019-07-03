HUBER, Mary Ann (Zaremski)

HUBER - Mary Ann (nee Zaremski)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, July 2, 2019. Dearest mother of Annette (Jose; Cartagena) Schlau, Maria (Brian) Ostermeier, and Franklyn III (Yi-Ni) Huber; loving grandmother of Crystal, Amber, Gerald, Zach, and Arielle; great-grandmother of four; sister of Lori Zaremski and Gary (Norma) Zaremski. Visitation Friday 3-6 PM with a Service to follow at 6 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. Friends are invited.