HERBERGER, Thomas

HERBERGER - Thomas Age 85, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born August 5, 1933, in Clarence, New York, to Edward and Marie (Popp) Herberger. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Fr. Edward Herberger; and one sister, Carol Buzzard. He was a carpenter, faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayetteville, and a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Audrey Herberger of the home; one son, Greg Herberger of Fayetteville, Arkansas; two daughters, Michele Jones of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Jackie Merlino of Springfield, Missouri; one sister, Loraine Galley of East Amherst, New York; five brothers, Kenneth Herberger of Depew, New York, Donald Herberger of East Amherst, New York, Richard Herberger of Clarence, New York, Gerald Herberger of Lancaster, New York, and Leonard Herberger of East Amherst, New York; six grandchildren, Alicia Friend, Matthew Friend, Justin Herberger, Lindsey Herberger, Nathan Merlino, and Abby Merlino. A family graveside service will be held at Fayetteville National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas at http://www.sjfay.com/ or by mailing to 1722 N. Starr Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72701. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.nelsonberna.com